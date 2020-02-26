DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

DLR stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.38. 2,654,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.05. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,977. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

