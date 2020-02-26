DigitalNote Market Capitalization Hits $1.97 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $14,845.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00793149 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002023 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

