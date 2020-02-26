Digitex Futures Hits Market Cap of $26.18 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $26.18 million and $1.37 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02606429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,500,000 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

