Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Hits $51.05

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $198,627.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $51.05 or 0.00578909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,340 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.