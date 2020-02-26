Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 36.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DDS. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

NYSE:DDS opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.14. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.04.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

