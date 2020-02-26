DIMCOIN Price Hits $0.0001 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, HitBTC and Exrates. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $294,601.00 and $2,140.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Exrates, Coinbe, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

