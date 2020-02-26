Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $477.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020152 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003688 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004544 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

