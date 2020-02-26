Dinero (DIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,036.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Dinero has traded 57.3% lower against the US dollar. Dinero has a market cap of $1,036.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinero coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

