DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 596,800 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the January 30th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRTT traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 310,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,410. DIRTT Environmental has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

