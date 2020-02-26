Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Position Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,735,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Discovery Communications worth $56,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

DISCA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,312. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

