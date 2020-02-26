DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Up 142.9% in February

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the January 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 103,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $471,421.92. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 175,955 shares of company stock worth $797,372 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 11.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DLH by 94.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of DLH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

DLHC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 22,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.93. DLH has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, February 7th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

