Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $90,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

