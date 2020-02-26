Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Sells $10,837,500.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.67. 1,107,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.21 and its 200-day moving average is $271.43. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,832,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,383,000 after buying an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Longbow Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $208.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.07.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

