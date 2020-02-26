Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Sells $2,441,530.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DPZ traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.67. 1,107,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,762. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $381.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Cowen downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $208.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.07.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

