Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $421.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $208.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.07.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.00. 30,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $16,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

