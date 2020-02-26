DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0017 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $194,543.00 and approximately $3,828.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00723420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007294 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000235 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.