Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. 275,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.58. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

