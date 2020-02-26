Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLOW. Craig Hallum cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. 120,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.58. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.