Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Eric A. Spiegel Purchases 1,000 Shares

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dover stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.30. 1,468,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Dover by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dover by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Dover by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

