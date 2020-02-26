Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Down 35.5% in February

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:DVD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.11. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 857.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

