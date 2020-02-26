DraftCoin (DFT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $43,888.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 53% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

