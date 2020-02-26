Dragon Coins (DRG) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $31.50 million and approximately $21,787.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02606429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.