Dragon Option Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hoo, Bancor Network, ABCC and BigONE. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $7,709.00 and approximately $1,354.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,135,837 tokens. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ABCC, BigONE and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

