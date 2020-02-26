Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Given “Buy” Rating at Macquarie

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of DBX opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after buying an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,207,000 after buying an additional 6,180,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,124,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,700,000 after buying an additional 572,993 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,983,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,311,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,128,000 after buying an additional 175,062 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

