DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Cap of $273,622.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $273,622.00 and $371.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00023991 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022025 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005897 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

