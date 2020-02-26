Dusk Network (DUSK) One Day Volume Tops $695,005.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $7.51 million and $695,005.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.12 or 0.06146068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00063008 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,907 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

