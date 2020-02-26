DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,260,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143,207 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.45% of DXC Technology worth $235,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in DXC Technology by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

DXC Technology stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

