Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

