Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells $3,882,942.80 in Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $3,882,942.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,743.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,031. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $115,161,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,957 shares in the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $24,668,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,709,000 after purchasing an additional 905,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $20,870,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

