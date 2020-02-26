e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0715 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $4.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00691411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007547 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000226 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,940,213 coins and its circulating supply is 17,117,822 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.