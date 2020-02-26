Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,878 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Tenable worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 333.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares in the company, valued at $38,866,980.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,341 shares of company stock worth $2,180,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

TENB opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.