Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,798 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,904,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $502,945,000 after acquiring an additional 269,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Williams Companies stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

