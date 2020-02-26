Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 60,853 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 29,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $20,772,098.56. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $522,629.44.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

