Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 168,133 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,133 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 302,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

