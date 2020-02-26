Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,085 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Steris during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Steris during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Steris by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $164.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.22.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

