Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,175 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

