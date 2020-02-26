Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EBMT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. 63,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBMT. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

