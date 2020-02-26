Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.32 million, a PE ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.62.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

