Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 167,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $236.79 million, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.41.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.