Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Eaton has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eaton to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,816. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.