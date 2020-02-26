Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Eaton worth $69,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

