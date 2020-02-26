Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. 149,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,766. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

