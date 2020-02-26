eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

eBay stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 130,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,747,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. eBay has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

