EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $676,438.00 and $84,267.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00481597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.00 or 0.06131380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00062807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026232 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011420 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

