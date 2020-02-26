Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Jill S. Wyant Sells 24,084 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ECL traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $194.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.54 and a 200-day moving average of $195.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

