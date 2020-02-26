Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Trimmed by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 4.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $194.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.40 and a 200 day moving average of $195.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,856 shares of company stock worth $36,521,858 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

