EDC Blockchain Market Cap Hits $9.82 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $9.82 million and $153,109.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041659 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00071129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,829.03 or 1.00151659 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00055523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000648 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000490 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, LocalTrade, DDEX, Bit-Z and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

