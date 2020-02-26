Eden Price Reaches $0.0028 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Eden has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

