Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total value of $1,109,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,091 shares of company stock worth $29,145,777 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Shares of EW traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.54. The stock had a trading volume of 88,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,950. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

