Effect.AI (EFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Effect.AI token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, LATOKEN, BitMart and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.02549630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00208927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00125338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai.

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.